The Girl in Blue

Not Available

In this Canadian romance, Scott (David Selby) was so smitten by the looks of a pretty girl that he spends years looking for her. He keeps his searches a secret from his live-in lover, whom he stays with the entire while. When Scott actually meets the girl, he discovers that she has been similarly motivated, even though she is married and has had two children in the meantime. They share a romantic assignation and discover that the ideal figure they were each searching for is absent.