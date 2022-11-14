The Girl in the Bathtub

Not Available

Julia Law, a young paralegal struggling with issues of addiction, was found dead in her boss’s bathtub in Philadelphia just shy of her 27th birthday. Her boss, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer whom she had recently begun dating, was interviewed by authorities as they investigated Julia’s death. But it is soon revealed her boss was just one of three lovers Julia had—raising questions about whether any of them may have had a motive to kill her. So the question remains - who killed Julia Law?