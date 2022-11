Not Available

William Warner (Edmund Lowe, Dillinger) is a lawyer who is famous for his skill at opening any kind of lock, making him a valuable commodity. William is unknowingly enlisted by German spies who want him to open a chest containing a secret formula. This leads to a madcap adventure involving spies, the police and lots of picked locks! Also starring Janis Carter (Flying Leathernecks), GIRL IN THE CASE is an entertaining comedy-adventure.