Not Available

When the story begins, Dad insists that his daughter not marry some reporter but instead marry Luis. The problem is that Luis is a playboy and he's got Dad fooled. But when the three of them go on a hunting trip, the lady Luis jilted shows up and things get crazy. And, after this 'lady' burns up all of their clothes, Dad and his daughter are forced to try to drive home in the PJs...when they are stopped by a cop.