1972

The Girl on the Broomstick

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Release Date

October 31st, 1972

Studio

Filmové Studio Barrandov

Dívka na koštěti or The Girl on the Broomstick is a 1972 Czechoslovak fantasy-comedy film directed by Václav Vorlíček. It tells a story of a teenage witch, Saxana (played by Petra Černocká), frozen in time as a punishment for 300 years, who finds herself in a modern world. A sequel was released in 2011 - Saxána a Lexikon Kouzel.

Cast

Jan HrušínskýHonza Bláha
Jan KrausMiky Rousek
Vladimír Menšíkupír v.v.
Vlastimil ZavřelBohouis Adámek
Michal HejnýCenda Bujnoch
Jaromír SpalBláha

