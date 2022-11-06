The Girl's Dead, Man

Not Available

A young couple discover an ancient book in the attic and start reading the story of the Malemort family: a sombre household set in the nineteenth century in rural France. The old man Deroze plays his violin and tries to seduce the maid. His elder daughter Maxime "qui tue les mouches et deguste en cachette des fruits juteux". Underneath her bourgeois facade her senses are not yet put to rest. There is the rest of this upstairs/downstairs family who is visited by a sea captain who learns of a hidden treasure The storyline of this adult fairy tale is less important than the cinematography and the lyric fairy tale atmosphere that surrounds this movie. A little masterpiece still to be rediscovered.