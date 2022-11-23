Not Available

Following Tales from the Dark and Are You Here, Siu Yam Yam scares audiences again in the horror film The Girl Shaman. The Shaw Brothers veteran is flanked by a young lineup of actresses including Ashina Kwok (Lazy Hazy Crazy), Maggie Lee (La Lingerie), Daisy Li and Yan Linglan of Seven Sense. After losing her boyfriend to a drowning accident, 19-year-old Xueni (Ashina Kwok) agrees to a soul-swap contract with an elderly shaman (Siu Yam Yam). Having gained the power to wander the realms of the living and dead, Xueni sets out to save her boyfriend's soul.