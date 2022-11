Not Available

The American Civil War is the setting for this film which portrays the efforts of a girl, with the aid of her boyfriend, to deliver a message to the Confederate army while the Yankees try prevent them. After disguising themselves as Yankee soldiers, Nan and her young man are recognized, chased, and the young man killed. Nan manages to deliver the message but only after being shot herself, collapsing after the commander is in possession of the important news.