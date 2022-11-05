Not Available

The Girl Stage Driver plays like a one-reeler stretched into two. When the stagecoach driver is murdered by the El Paso Kid and his sidekick, Ruth takes up her father’s reins. On the road, she too fall preys to the bandits, who steal the stage’s gold cargo. The sheriff, Ruth’s sweetheart, rescues her, but he is taken captive by the desperados. The plucky Ruth rescues him once, and then again. Finally, with the help of a posse, the badmen are rounded up for good. Motion Picture News complained that the plot has “a little too much escaping and recapturing” but praised the Arizona settings.