The Girl Who Came Gift-Wrapped

So how can a swinging bachelor learn a lesson about love? As magazine publisher Michael Green celebrates his big 4-0, he finds a bikini-clad Sandy Benson wrapped in a big bow as a birthday present supposedly courtesy of his drinking buddies. After trading barbs with the former beauty pageant winner, they find they have an attraction of sorts and she sticks around. Romance abounds as this country girl goes looking for romance in the big city in a typical television romantic comedy fashion.