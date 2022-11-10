Not Available

The Girlfriend Experience

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

Magnolia Pictures

Chelsea is an in-demand call girl whose $2,000 an hour price tag allows her to live in New York's lap of luxury. Besides her beauty and sexual skill, Chelsea offers her clients companionship and conversation, or, as she dubs it, "the girlfriend experience." With her successful business and a devoted, live-in boyfriend, Chelsea thinks she has it made... until a new client rocks her world.

Cast

Chris SantosChris
Philip EytanPhillip
Ron SteinVegas Buddy #1
Marshall GilmanVegas Buddy #2
Michael RobertsVegas Buddy #3
Jim KempnerArt Gallery Owner

