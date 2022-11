Not Available

Filmmaker Kerri O'Kane's incisive documentary tracks the inception and ascent of Seattle-based post-punk band the Gits, whose rise to prominence was cut short by the shocking rape and murder of their fiery lead singer, Mia Zapata, in 1993. Featuring performance footage and reflective interviews with the remaining members of the Gits, O'Kane's labor of love celebrates Zapata's memory and the group's enduring legacy.