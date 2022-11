Not Available

Cinderella, with some modern touches: The Brooklyn-accented Cinderella is on the phone to her girlfriend Sadie telling her about the ball. The fairy godmother looks like 'Mae West'; the dancers at the ball jitterbug; the prince looks and acts like Harpo Marx. At the end, when the prince drops by with the slipper, the fairy godmother reappears to claim both the slipper and the prince.