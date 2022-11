Not Available

One of the first feature films by the talented director, Zahir Raihan, Kancher Deyal stood out for a number of reasons. Except for a few scenes in the end, the movie was shot indoors, more specifically in a room. The movie revolved around an ill-fated orphan who had to bear maltreatment at her uncle's household. Khan Ataur Rahman's classic, Shyamol Boron Meyeti accompanied by the doe-eyed Sumita Devi's striking gaze, epitomised the quintessential Bangalee beauty.