The GLO Friends Save Christmas

Blanche, the Wicked Witch of the North Pole, is jealous of Santa Claus. She imprisons him and his reindeer in an icy cage on a raging river, so they can't deliver their presents on Christmas Eve. Her timid sidekick, Moose the unimaginatively-named moose, tries to stop her, but she zaps him far away with her magic. The Glo Friends find out what she's done, and they set out to try and save Santa. They rescue Moose from a tree along the way, and Blanche tries to imprison them in ice flowers. But her schemes fail, as they reach Santa anyway, and face her in a final showdown to rescue him.