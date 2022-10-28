The Globe as a Graph

Not Available

Marcus Cotten’s film/music essay examines the average day with the intervention of a little bit of imagination. Through melody, image, color, and natural sound, his film constructs a look at the connecting world we live in—language, growth, time, man, and celebration; city, ocean, discovery, color, and light—in 25 non-linear sections. The music, composed and performed by Cotten, was created simultaneously with the film, underscoring an expression of the intrinsic duality of human perception. Cotten employs a system to create an emotional compass for the viewer using three primary colors: red for dark outlook, yellow for uncertainty, and blue for optimism.