Live performance from a group of celebrated string musicians, comprising cellist Yo-Yo Ma, fiddler Stuart Duncan, bassist Edgar Meyer and mandolist Chris Thile. The group, which came together to record the 2011 collaborative album 'The Goat Rodeo Sessions', is joined on stage by guest vocalist Aoife O'Donovan. The performance took place at the House of Blues in Boston in January 2012 and saw the talented musicians perform an eclectic setlist of material.