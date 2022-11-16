The God of Heaven and the Beast of Heaven

Not Available

Tianshige must be eliminated every demon. The half-jug of wine went to drop the demon, but never returned. It is rumored that when the elites of Tianshige hunted down the ancient beasts, the whole army was annihilated. Tianshi Pavilion has since fallen, and the exile of the people has become the only descendant of Tianshi. In ten years, he and Ruo Ling, who had lost the memory of the cat demon, also grew up in joy. The two started to run Yuyaofang, relying on helping people to catch some little monsters and mobs, and reluctantly. If Ling Ling's affection for Tian Fang is getting stronger, Tian Fang knows that the monster is different, and he never cares.There were monster wounds in the city and the palace in succession. Tian Fang and Ruo Ling suspected that the rat demon they had encountered. Prince Huai Chong set a heavy reward for catching monsters. Tian Fang accidentally found clues about Master's disappearance from Huai Chong, so the two joined Huai Chong's team of monsters.