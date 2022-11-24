Not Available

THE GODFATHER LEGACY goes deep inside Francis Ford Coppola's epic saga about the Corleone crime family and reveals how the Academy Award-winning film and its sequels became one of the most acclaimed franchises in Hollywood history. Featuring iconic scenes from all three films, never before seen home movies and insightful interviews with filmmakers (Francis Ford Coppola, All Ruddy and Peter Bart), actors (Al Pacino, James Caan, Talia Shire, Joe Mantegna, et al.), law enforcement officials and even former Mafia members. This feature length documentary illustrates why The Godfather trilogy continues to entertain and fascinate audiences and how it continues to impact the way society views everything from capitalism to crime.