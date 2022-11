Not Available

Long before New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani launched his campaign to clean up the city, Times Square was the stage for a slew of religious zealots and fanatics, all preaching their brand of fire and brimstone to anyone who would listen. Filmed between 1993 and 1998, Richard Sandler's documentary gives viewers a glimpse into the not-so-distant past, when 42nd Street was the shared pulpit of the most colorful assortment of ministry imaginable.