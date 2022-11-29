Not Available

Grand narratives have a sweep that suggests profound explanatory power, but we live our lives moment by moment, interacting with the minutiae of daily existence. Our worlds are built from tiny things. So let’s dodge the big picture and put our faith in the ephemeral and the barely there. The Gods of Tiny Things is the result of collage workshops led by Deborah Kelly at Bundanon Trust earlier this year. The result is a pantheon of fleeting deity-creatures that will float through the Bundanon bush.