Not Available

After the death of his older brother, Guiseppe "the guppy" Calzone (Kevin McDonald, "KIDS IN THE HALL") becomes head of the Calzone Mob family. His aging father (Dom DeLuise) knows his son is not cut out for the job, so he sends him to "Mafia University". The head of a rival Mafia Family (Rodney Dangerfield) sees this as an opportunity to strike and bring the Calzone Family to its knees. Surrounded by danger, double-crossing and pasta, THE GODSON proves that some wise guys just aren't so smart.