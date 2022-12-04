The Goering Collection

Not Available

For more than a decade, the number two in the Third Reich amassed a collection of more than 5,000 art works, all meticulously detailed in a catalog. But how did Hermann Goering get his hands on these works? Why did he plunder collections, mainly those belonging to Jewish families who fell victim to the Holocaust? Was it to satisfy his thirst for painting, or was he acting in the service of the Nazi regime? This documentary explores these works and where they were hidden, through extensive photos and archives. At the same time, it tells the story of Nazism’s systematic spoliation, often paid for in blood.