When tragedy strikes on 9/11, Arjun Singh (Kavi Raz) and his family -- devout Sikhs who emigrated from India to the suburbs of Los Angeles -- suddenly find themselves as targets of prejudice and discrimination. Trying to distance themselves from terrorists, they explain to once-friendly neighbors how their Sikh culture is nothing like Muslim extremism, but their words largely fall on deaf and suspicious ears. Archana Puran Singh co-stars.