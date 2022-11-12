The Gold Connection

Not Available

Li plays a kung-fu teacher who, while scuba diving with some students, discovers a cache of gold bars. The fact that these gold bars are emblazoned with “666″ could probably be seen as foreshadowing, but I don’t want to read too much into it. Li advises his buddies to drop the gold back into the lake, as it could mean trouble; perhaps this gold was dropped here for someone else to pick up. Of course, Li’s right, but feisty student Ah Kune (who later appeared in a few Alexander Liu films) goes back on his own and gets the bars. The crooked businessman whom was the gold’s original recipient sends waves of henchmen out to find who’s taken the gold, and so begins one of the most noirish and brutal kung-fu films of the 1970s.