Not Available

The Gold of Naples

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica

Tribute to Naples, where director De Sica spent his first years, this is a collection of 6 Napolitean episodes : a clown exploited by a gangster ; an inconstant pizza seller (Sofia) loosing her husband's ring ; the funeral of a dead child ; the gambler Count Prospero B. defeated by a kid ; the unexpected and unusual wedding of Teresa, a prostitute ; the "professor" Ersilio Micci, a "wisdom seller".

Cast

Silvana ManganoTeresa
Eduardo De FilippoDon Ersilio Miccio
TotòDon Saverio Petrillo
Paolo StoppaIl vedovo
Tina Pica
Giacomo FuriaMarito di Sofia

View Full Cast >

Images