The Golden Age of Porn: Aja

Porn star Aja is a sexy, truly heart-stopping gorgeous brunette with full breasts and a hard, dance-honed body. She had deep brown eyes that you feel you could fall into. One of the most beautiful and sexually powerful performers ever to appear in adult films. Aja stayed at the top of fans' and critics' lists throughout her four-year carnal career. Aja was also quite a superior actress to most in the field, and this combined with her devastating good looks and total lack of inhibition to keep her among the elite of X-rated sex starlets.