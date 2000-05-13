2000

The Golden Bowl

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 13th, 2000

Studio

TF1 International

An intricately plotted tale of thwarted love and betrayal, "The Golden Bowl" tells the story of an extravagantly rich American widower and his sheltered daughter, both of whom marry only to discover that their respective mates, a beautiful American expatriate and an impoverished Italian aristocrat, are entangled with one another in a romantic intrigue of seduction and deceit.

Cast

James FoxColonel Bob Assingham
Anjelica HustonFanny Assingham
Nick NolteAdam Verver
Jeremy NorthamPrince Amerigo
Madeleine PotterLady Castledean
Uma ThurmanCharlotte Stant

View Full Cast >

Images