An intricately plotted tale of thwarted love and betrayal, "The Golden Bowl" tells the story of an extravagantly rich American widower and his sheltered daughter, both of whom marry only to discover that their respective mates, a beautiful American expatriate and an impoverished Italian aristocrat, are entangled with one another in a romantic intrigue of seduction and deceit.
|James Fox
|Colonel Bob Assingham
|Anjelica Huston
|Fanny Assingham
|Nick Nolte
|Adam Verver
|Jeremy Northam
|Prince Amerigo
|Madeleine Potter
|Lady Castledean
|Uma Thurman
|Charlotte Stant
