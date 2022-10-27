The Golden Cane Warrior

Not Available

Cempaka, a respected warrior and highly respected in the world of martial is a great holder of lethal weapons, Golden Cane. Cempaka will pass the weapon to one of her students. Murder and betrayal occurs before the martial world know who the heirs. Golden Cane fall into the wrong hands and can not be avoided, chaos ensued. The only person who can help take over the Golden Cane is the White Dragon Warrior, former spouse of Cempaka, which has long disappeared.