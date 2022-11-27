The Golden Cups: One More Time

Not Available

A music documentary that traced the trajectory of the authentic real power band "The Golden Cups" born from Yokohama / Honmoku where the US military base exists in 1966. The testimonies of the members who look back at that time and the interviews of people who respect them such as Takeshi Kitano, Kiyoshiro Imokano, Yukiyama Sword, and live images at Honmoku where original members resurrected after 31 years since dissolution. Moreover, it is spelled with valuable materials such as a photograph in which the appearance of the "Honmoku Golden Cup" store miraculously was recorded, and a performance scene of regular TV program R & B heaven since 1968.