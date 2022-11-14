Not Available

On his and Barbara's wedding anniversary Jim is annoyed that everybody seems to have forgotten it and, even after a surprise party, is cross that their only gift is a golden egg cup. Barbara wants to celebrate the anniversary abroad but has to make do with a caravan park in Prestatyn with the Bests. Unfortunately it is the off season, with no amenities or television in the trailer,so,after a miserable evening playing parlour games, they return home - where Barbara breaks the golden egg cup.