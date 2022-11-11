The Golden Gallows

Not Available

Leander Sills, wealthy friend of Willow Winters, a chorus girl who has risen to fame as a result of a star's illness, is so impressed by the girl's resistance to his offers of wealth and luxury that he wills her his fortune. When Sills is killed by a former sweetheart, his lawyer gives the matter publicity, with the result that Peter Galliner, who is in love with Willow, believes that Willow's relations with Sills have been improper, denounces her, and leaves town. Under an assumed name, Willow becomes a friend of Peter's mother and wins her respect.