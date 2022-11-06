The Golden Honeymoon

Not Available

Comedy - Charley Tate (James Whitmore) is an old windbag, often a braggart, but somehow always lovable. Married over fifty years to his ever-patient wife Lucy (Teresa Wright), the two of them are on their Golden Honeymoon in Florida. Everything goes perfectly... until Lucy meets her former fiancee who's also vacationing with his wife. Suddenly there's a comic competition between Charley and the old boyfriend for Lucy's attention. After fifty years, cantankerous Charley has to win his girl all over again! - James Whitmore, Teresa Wright, Larry Loonin