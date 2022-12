Not Available

Using motifs from the classic Adam Oehlenschläger poem, the legend of the Golden Horns is told across four different epochs: the discovery of the first golden horn in 1639, the discovery of the second golden horn in 1734, the theft of the golden horns in 1802, and the saga of the golden horns in contemporary times. Emilie Sannom and Emanuel Gregers star in all four episodes, playing a young couple fighting to be together. (stumfilm.dk)