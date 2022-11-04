The Golden Knight

Not Available

Respected veteran Yueh Feng made this “Martial Arts World” saga of a masked master of the “Black Sand Hand Technique,” while Lily Ho, the star of "Princess Iron Fan" and "Angel With The Iron Fists", excels in a delightful dual leading role. When she teams up with Shu Pei-pei as a fellow swordswoman to vanquish a murdering robber, the comparisons to "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" are obvious, even though it came three decades later.