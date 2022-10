Not Available

The Golden Lotus is a 1974 Hong Kong CAT III film directed and written by Li Han-hsiang, and produced by Run Run Shaw. The film stars Peter Yang, Hu Jin, Tien Lie, and Chen Ping. Hong Kong Kung fu star Jackie Chan made his film debut in this film and had a minor role as Brother Yun. It is based on the novel of the same name by Lanling Xiaoxiaosheng. The film premiered in Hong Kong on 17 January 1974.