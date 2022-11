Not Available

Set against a backdrop of greed, corruption and political intrigue, lies a story of love, power and betrayal. Beginning with a revolution, and ending on the other side of the world, it is a story about money, oil , and a clandestine romance of abeautiful woman in love with a man from a foreign land.. This is where cultures clash, friendships tested, bonds broken and lives lost, in an international conspiracy of lies, spies and secret agendas, hidden behind a Golden Veil.