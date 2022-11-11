The Golden Village

Not Available

A fortuneteller is under the support and respect of the people of his village. He is practically the one who can do anything, but the arrival of a teacher from Literacy Campaign proves harmful to his profits. So he goes on to sabotage. The teacher manages, with meditation and patience, to reveal the true personality of the fortuneteller, so that the people who previously believed in the him, begin to gravitate toward the teacher and attempt to build their own village with his guidance.