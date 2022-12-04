Not Available

Based on a true story, ‘The Goldfish Club’ follows the journey my grandfather, John Wilson took with his crew during World War 2. In the early hours of the 20th January 1945 somewhere over the Adriatic Sea, the Wellington Bomber that 21 year old John was piloting, caught on fire. John made the difficult decision to ditch the plane and have his crew try and escape to a rescue dinghy. They are tested to their emotional and physical limits during the next 71 hours as they try and survive injures, the brutal winter cold and the loss of their dear friend in the crash. 'The Goldfish Club' is an experimental journey into the minds and bodies of those directly affected by war and how people come to cope under extreme stress. Animated by Isobel Wilson Music by Nicholas Escobar Sound by Marco Andreotti Narrated by Alistair Wilson Website: isobelwilson.co.uk Instagram: isobel_animation