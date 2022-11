Not Available

After marrying their sweethearts Gianetta and Tessa, gondoliers Marco and Giuseppe learn that one of them is really the King of Barataria. But it's a mystery as to which one is which. The couples begin to fantasize about wealth and royalty, which brings about a delightful concoction of confusion, jealousy and true love. THE GONDOLIERS was the last successful collaborative work of Gilbert and Sullivan. This production was recorded at the Sydney Opera House.