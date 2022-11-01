Not Available

The Good Boy

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The story follows Angel (González), twenty years old and barely employed, a man of few friends and a not too promising boxing career. Angel and his mother scrape out a living in Madrid. Enter Vidal, a professional bank robber and a real charmer, just back from Argentina. A former boxer with past ties to Angel's mother and his deceased father, he offers Angel a way out of his dead-end life. Along the way, Angel will have to decide who he truly wants to be and, more importantly, what he's willing to give up.

Cast

Darío GrandinettiVidal
Álex GonzálezÁngel
Alberto FerreiroDienteputo
Pepo OlivaPaco "El Tigre"
Francesc OrellaMendiri
Mariano PeñaPadre de 'Dienteputo'

View Full Cast >

Images