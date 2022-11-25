The Good Capitalist

Not Available

In the middle of the finance crisis, the Norwegian State has a national plan for how to stay rich and at the same time sleep well at night, Base on the revenue from the North Sea oil almost 1 billion Nkr is poured into the Oil Fund, every day. The oil fund is one of the largest single investments fund in the world. The oil fund own stocks in more than 8000 international companies. But the Norwegian state fund wants to force the multinationals to behave better. As usual, it is easier said than done.