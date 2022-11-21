Not Available

Erika Lust’s indie debut burst onto the scene of adult cinema and turned it on its head. Her very first attempt at erotic cinema, The Good Girl was released for free on the internet and downloaded over 2 million times in just a few short months, heralding Erika’s successful career as a successful modern adult filmmaker. This short film is now included in her 2007 feature film, Five Hot Stories for Her. The short film, a twist on the classic “pizza guy” porn, is about Alex (Claudia Claire) – a beautiful, smart, successful, and confident businesswoman. She is single and thinks a lot about sex, but rarely acts on her fantasies, which always seem too impulsive. It’s only after a conversation with a friend, who is infinitely more impulsive than Alex, that she is inspired to try something that a ‘good girl’ wouldn’t do. Best Short Film –International Erotic Film Festival, Barcelona (2005)