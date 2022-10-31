The Good Herbs

Dalia´s life changes when she has to face the Alzheimer´s disease of her mother, Lala, an ethno-botanist. This is a story of the chemistry of the brain, plants and of human emotions; of the invisible bonds that unite the living with their dead and with nature, which belongs to us all, and about the Mexican herbalist heritage that tells which plants can help cure the soul.
|Úrsula Pruneda
|Dalia
|Ofelia Medina
|Lala
|Ana Ofelia Murguía
|Blanquita
|Cosmo González Muñoz
|Cosmo
|Gabino Rodríguez
|Gabo
|Miriam Balderas
|Ana
