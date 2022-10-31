Not Available

The Good Herbs

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Axolote Cine

Dalia´s life changes when she has to face the Alzheimer´s disease of her mother, Lala, an ethno-botanist. This is a story of the chemistry of the brain, plants and of human emotions; of the invisible bonds that unite the living with their dead and with nature, which belongs to us all, and about the Mexican herbalist heritage that tells which plants can help cure the soul.

Cast

Úrsula PrunedaDalia
Ofelia MedinaLala
Ana Ofelia MurguíaBlanquita
Cosmo González MuñozCosmo
Gabino RodríguezGabo
Miriam BalderasAna

