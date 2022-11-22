The Good News Parcel Company

Not Available

Join Colin Buchanan and his mate Nudge as together they sing, smash stuff and rip the wrapping off the most wonderful news of all – Jesus! Blast off with 10, 9, 8...God is Great, find out Ze Baddest Sickness in Ze World, hear the Global WarNing, take off with the Super Saviour and meet the crew of Are You Serving Cap’n Jesus?! Come and hear God’s Good News, wrapped up in over an hour of music and mayhem that will have you singing, dancing and laughing along. Special features include Behind the Scenes, Bloopers and a bonus song, Remember the Lord.