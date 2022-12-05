The Good Old Piano

Not Available

Composer and pianist Blaz Gaber lives only for his music and does not want to know anything about the outside world, where the war is raging. Upon his arrival from his poorly attended concert, he finds himself in prison for having stars drawn in his notebook by a little boy. A young illegal activist seeks refugee in the school, where the pupils hide his pistol inside the Gaber's piano. A German officer comes with his soldiers to find the hidden illegal, orders the school to be evacuated and takes the piano together with him on a train.