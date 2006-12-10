2006

The Good Shepherd

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 2006

Studio

Morgan Creek Productions

Edward Wilson, the only witness to his father's suicide and member of the Skull and Bones Society while a student at Yale, is a morally upright young man who values honor and discretion, qualities that help him to be recruited for a career in the newly founded OSS. His dedication to his work does not come without a price though, leading him to sacrifice his ideals and eventually his family.

Cast

Matt DamonEdward Bell Wilson
Angelina JolieMargaret Ann Russell
Alec BaldwinSam Murach
Tammy BlanchardLaura
Robert De NiroBill Sullivan
Billy CrudupArch Cummings

View Full Cast >

Images

13 More Images