The Good Shepherd

Edward Wilson, the only witness to his father's suicide and member of the Skull and Bones Society while a student at Yale, is a morally upright young man who values honor and discretion, qualities that help him to be recruited for a career in the newly founded OSS. His dedication to his work does not come without a price though, leading him to sacrifice his ideals and eventually his family.
|Matt Damon
|Edward Bell Wilson
|Angelina Jolie
|Margaret Ann Russell
|Alec Baldwin
|Sam Murach
|Tammy Blanchard
|Laura
|Robert De Niro
|Bill Sullivan
|Billy Crudup
|Arch Cummings
View Full Cast >
13 More Images