Director-actor Frankie Chan does multiple duty in the action comedy vehicle The Good, The Bad & The Beauty. Frankie Chan is Inspector Hor Sun Chun, a tough cop investigating a smuggling operation in which airline stewardess Ko Sau Ping (sultry Cherie Chung) is possibly involved. Realizing that she may be in danger, Sau Ping feigns amnesia, and uses Sun Chun's smitten partner Tang Tat Kit (Kent Cheng) as a possible smokescreen. Meanwhile there's action, and plenty of it! A seasoned director, actor, composer and action director, Frankie Chan uses his myriad talents to the nth degree as he combines gunplay, stunts, and laugh-a-minute hijinks in true Hong Kong Cinema action-comedy style!