The Good Wifey

Michael Raynar is in love with his young wife and expecting his first child. His story should end with "happily ever after" but it doesn't. Instead he runs into Kimmy Sardell. Despite his better judgment, they have a one-night stand that places him on a path of devastating consequences. When Michael's pregnant wife disappears, the police put him through hell. Two years later he is still grieving his loss when he runs again into Kimmy. Since that night spent together, he lost a wife and child and Kimmy has a beautiful playful daughter, Eden. When Michael begins to notice things about Eden that remind him of his wife, he doesn't have to dig deep to discover a deranged side of the woman he now loves. Eden's life hangs by a thread, a thread Kimmy is ready and willing to cut.