The Good Witch's Charm

  • Family
  • Fantasy

Studio

Whizbang Films

Good Witch Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) is back to her bewitching ways, but this time she’s also juggling a newborn daughter and her job as town Mayor. With such a busy schedule she and her husband, town sheriff Jake Russell (Chris Potter), aren’t getting much sleep. Hoping for a break, Cassie plans a much needed vacation with her new family. But things go awry when a crime wave sweeps through town and an investigative reporter (Geordie Johnson) tries to ruin Cassie’s image after a video of her magically disappearing turns up on the internet. To make matters worse, Cassie’s estranged foster mother (Janet-Laine Green) appears in town and Cassie’s stepdaughter (Hannah Endicott-Douglas) is suddenly accused of the recent robberies. Supported by her loyal family and friends, Cassie must rely on her signature charm to put a stop to the rumors before they completely destroy the town, and a Good Witch’s reputation!

Cast

Ashley LeggatTara
Chris PotterJake Russell
Matthew KnightBrandon Russell
Nathan McLeodMichael
Catherine BellCassandra Nightingale

